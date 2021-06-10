Niagara reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases today.
It is lower than the last two day's count of 29 new infections both Tuesday and Wednesday.
334,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
62% of residents have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and just over 7% have received both.
25 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 in the ICU.
-
-
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK June 10Bank of Canada announced no change in its trend setting interest rate of 0.25%. Air Canada executives were returning the bonuses they had received in 2020. TransCanada Pipelines formally announced that it was abandoning the Keystone XL pipeline. El Salvador became the first nation to also adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.