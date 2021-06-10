Niagara reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases today.

It is lower than the last two day's count of 29 new infections both Tuesday and Wednesday.

334,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

62% of residents have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and just over 7% have received both.

25 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 in the ICU.