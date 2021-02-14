Niagara reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
The number of active cases dropped to 443.
One outbreak has been cleared decreasing the total to 38 active outbreaks in the region.
There are 16 people being treated in hospital for the virus.
