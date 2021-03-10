Niagara reports 23 new COVID cases, 10 new variant cases, and 33,000 doses of vaccine administered
23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today.
There are 224 active cases across the region.
10 more variant cases have been identified, bringing the total number of variant cases found in Niagara to 86.
23 outbreaks are being watched by public health officials.
33,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered as of today across the region.
On Monday, Niagara residents aged 80+ will be able to book a vaccine appointment on the government's portal.
