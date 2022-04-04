Niagara reports 24 new COVID cases, 36 in hospital, five in ICU

Niagara is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases today.

The death toll remains steady at 527.

There are 36 people being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, while five are being cared for in the ICU.

That marks an increase of four patients since Friday, and two additional ICU patients.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB COVID is now one of the leading causes of hospitalizations, especially for people with underlying health conditions, which is close to half of Niagara's entire population.

"We want to create an environment that is safe for all of our fellow man, not just ourselves."

Dr. Hirji is still encouraging Niagara residents to wear their masks when in indoor public settings and to get any outstanding COVID vaccines.

"We are now in the 6th wave of COVID-19 unfortunately. Wearing masks is a simple thing we can do to keep the most vulnerable from getting sick. I don't think anyone wants to go back to restrictions. The thing we can do, that does not impact the economy, is wearing a mask. People around us are at risk. In a few weeks we will be in the summer and the risk goes way down and we can take off those masks."