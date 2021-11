Niagara is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 439.

There are 236 active cases in the region, and 12 outbreaks are being tracked by officials.

716 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.

17 people are in hospital locally, three are in the ICU.

Eight of the 17 are fully vaccinated, while nine are unvaccinated. All patients are over the age of 41.