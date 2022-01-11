Niagara reports 266 new COVID cases, 65 outbreaks, and 78 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 266 new COVID-19 infections today, but is once again warning that the true number of infections is much higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are 5587 active cases in the region, and 65 outbreaks.

Over 6000 COVID vaccines were administered in Niagara yesterday.

Niagara Health says there are 123 people with COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals, including 78 who are being treated primarily for the virus.

The other 45 have tested positive, but are being treated primarily for another reason.

20 people are being cared for in the ICU with COVID, including 10 unvaccinated patients.