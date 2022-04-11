Niagara reports 270 new COVID cases over weekend, 36 being treated in hospital

270 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

There are over 1600 active cases, however the true number of reported cases is believed to be ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are 36 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, four are in the ICU.

Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, and 173 in intensive care.