Niagara reports 29 new cases for a second day in a row

Niagara is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

That brings the number of active cases in the region to 418.

Almost 16,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Niagara since testing began last year.

329,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

25 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, while 11 of those are in the ICU.

Fewer than 500 new COVID-19 infections are being reported in Ontario again today.

This is the second day the daily case number has been lower than 500 as 411 cases were reported.

Health officials are also announcing 33 new deaths linked to the virus.

Niagara's death toll stands at 410.