Niagara reports 29 new COVID cases and death toll rises to 428
Niagara reported 29 new COVID cases and the number of deaths has risen to 428.
There are 285 active cases in the region.
Nine people are being treated in hospital today, with five being cared for in the ICU.
Only one of the patients is fully vaccinated.
68.8% of local residents have received two COVID vaccines.
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns" album highlighting local communitiesTim talks to musician Jim Casson on a new album highlighting local communities and the return of live music. Check out Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns