iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara reports 29 new COVID cases and death toll rises to 428

covid niagara bonnie sign at vac

Niagara reported 29 new COVID cases and the number of deaths has risen to 428.

There are 285 active cases in the region.

Nine people are being treated in hospital today, with five being cared for in the ICU.

Only one of the patients is fully vaccinated.

68.8% of local residents have received two COVID vaccines.

12

Latest Audio