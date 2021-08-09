Niagara reports 3 new cases of COVID Monday

Niagara is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths have been reported.

Over the weekend, seven new infections were detected.

50 cases are considered active in the region.

Over 634,500 COVID vaccine doses have been administered locally, with 70.5% of residents with one dose, and 61.9% with both.

No COVID patients are being treated in Niagara's hospitals.

Chief of Staff at Niagara Health, Dr. Johan Viljoen is asking residents to pay attention to the rising case numbers across Ontario.

"Vaccination remains our best way to mitigate risk of severe disease and death. Please think about the interests of the community , in particular a health care system and team that is exhausted."

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirms there are 325 new infections included in today's update.

It is a drop from yesterday's 423 cases, but still represents a steep climb from recent numbers.

The province's positivity rate has been steadily increasing since late last week, reaching 2 percent yesterday and 2. 3 percent today.

No new deaths are included in today's update.