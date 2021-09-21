Niagara reports 33 new COVID cases Tuesday, no new deaths, seven in hospital

Niagara is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Seven people are being treated in hospital, with three in the ICU.

Only one is fully vaccinated.

69% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Here's a breakdown of vaccination rates and age groups.

Ontario's proof of vaccine certificate system starts tomorrow.

Residents looking to visit non-essential places, such as casinos, movie theatres and restaurants will need to show their two vaccine receipts and a government issued piece of ID.