Niagara reports 33 new COVID cases Tuesday, no new deaths, seven in hospital
Niagara is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Seven people are being treated in hospital, with three in the ICU.
Only one is fully vaccinated.
69% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Here's a breakdown of vaccination rates and age groups.
Article continues below.
Ontario's proof of vaccine certificate system starts tomorrow.
Residents looking to visit non-essential places, such as casinos, movie theatres and restaurants will need to show their two vaccine receipts and a government issued piece of ID.
-
AM Roundtable - Mishka Balsom and Shelby KnoxAM Roundtable - Mishka Balsom and Shelby Knox
-
FirstOntario PAC on new regulations for concert goersTim talks to Colleen Smith, Executive director of the First Ontario Performing Arts Center on new regulations for concert goers.
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Sep 22Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.