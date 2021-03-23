Niagara reports 42 new COVID cases with 10 people being treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases today.
No new deaths were announced today.
There are 350 active cases across the region, and 230 cases of variant strains have now been identified.
Over 51,800 vaccines have been administered so far. 10 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
Ontario is reporting 1,546 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 465 cases are in Toronto, 329 are in Peel, and 161 are in York.
