Niagara reports 45 new cases Sunday, following 22 on Saturday

Niagara is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases today, compared to just 22 cases on Saturday.

No new deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the death toll at 405.

28 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, with 18 of those in the ICU.

The region is inching closer to having 55% of residents vaccinated with one dose, while 4.5% have received both doses.

Niagara's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB Matt Holmes, he is encouraged by local downward trends, but he is concerned about the Indian variant.

Hirji says people who have received one dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Astrazeneca get about one-third of protection against that variant, while people with two doses receive much better protection.

Ontarians 80 and older will be able to book their second dose appointment on May 31 at 8:00 a.m., followed by individuals 70 and older on June 14.