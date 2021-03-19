Niagara reports 48 new COVID cases and 16 additional variant infections
Niagara is reporting 48 new COVID-19 infections today, along with 16 new variant cases.
There are now 192 variant cases confirmed in the region.
No new deaths were announced.
There are nine people being treated for the virus in hospital.
46,500 vaccine doses have been administered in Niagara so far, as a mass immunization clinic continues.
The Ontario government has announced that residents 75+ can book their vaccine as of Monday.
Residents 80+ can also still book an appointment by calling 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.
