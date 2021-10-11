Niagara reports 50 new COVID cases over Thanksgiving weekend, 11 in hospital

50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the long Thanksgiving weekend in Niagara.

No new deaths were announced.

11 people are being treated in hospital, with four being cared for in the ICU.

Only one patient is vaccinated.

A child under the age of 16 remains in hospital, but the majority of patients are aged 41-65.

Only 359 vaccine doses were administered yesterday in Niagara.

72% of residents have received both doses of a vaccine.