Niagara reports 500 new COVID cases and 88 people are in hospital with the virus

Niagara is reporting 492 new COVID-19 infections today as the number of active cases jumps to 4405.

The true number of cases is believed to be higher given new testing requirements, which excludes most people from getting a PCR COVID test.

88 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with eight patients being cared for in the ICU.

Of the patients in hospital, 62 are fully vaccinated, and 24 are unvaccinated.

Niagara Health, along with all hospitals in Ontario, have paused non-urgent surgeries to make more beds available for COVID patients.