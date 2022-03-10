Niagara reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 16 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases today.

There are over 1200 active cases of the virus across the region.

The province's Medical Officer of Health has said due to limits on PCR testing, the true number of cases can be found by multiplying case counts by 10.

16 patients are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, with three being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health says a patient being treated for the virus died in hospital on Tuesday.