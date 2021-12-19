Niagara reports 85 new COVID-19 cases today, number of active cases climbs to 700

Niagara is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 today as the number of active cases climbs to 699.

No new deaths have been reported over the weekend.

19 people are being treated in hospital, with five patients being cared for in the ICU.

Five patients are fully vaccinated, while 14 are unvaccinated.

All hospitalized residents are over the age of 40.

Niagara's effective reproduction number, which is an estimate of the average number of people one COVID positive resident will infect, now sits at 1.48.

One month ago it was 0.96.