Niagara reports 9 new COVID cases and one death

Niagara is reporting only nine new COVID-19 infections today.

The last time the daily number of cases in the region was that low was back in February.

One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 409.

318, 000 vaccines have been administered. 60% of Niagara residents have received one dose, with 6% have received both doses.

There are 25 people being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 of those patients in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since the end of September.

Provincial officials report 525 new cases today and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.