Niagara reports 9 new COVID cases and one death
Niagara is reporting only nine new COVID-19 infections today.
The last time the daily number of cases in the region was that low was back in February.
One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 409.
318, 000 vaccines have been administered. 60% of Niagara residents have received one dose, with 6% have received both doses.
There are 25 people being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 of those patients in the ICU.
Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since the end of September.
Provincial officials report 525 new cases today and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.
-
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 7Our infection case numbers are better now than they were in March. What will reopening look like? Are teens getting vaccinated? Are we seeing hesitation getting their second shot? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Today is Better" Operation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaignOperation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaign provides hope to Canadians struggling with their mental health. The Today is Better campaign consists of 11 videos (six English and five French) featuring the personal stories of people who have experienced suicidal thoughts and sought help. Tim talks to Paul Yu with Crisis Services.