Niagara reports first case of the flu this season

Niagara Public Health is reporting the first case of the flu this season.

Dr. Joanne Kearon, Resident Physician with Niagara Region Public Health, says “The southern hemisphere saw an unusually early and unusually strong flu season, and this first flu case may indicate a similar experience for Niagara.”

With COVID-19 still circulating in the community public health is encouraging everyone to take precautions during the winter months.

Those include wearing a mask indoors and in large outdoor crowds, staying home if you are sick, and staying up to date with your vaccinations including the flu shot when it is available.

Public Health also reminds you to clean your hands regularly, cough into your elbow, arm/sleeve or tissue, and clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces regularly.

Flu shots are expected to be available in October for high risk people such as those who are pregnant, the elderly, young children, Indigenous people, and those with chronic health conditions.

It should be more widely available at the beginning of November.