Niagara reports first case of West Nile found in mosquitoes this year
West Nile virus is back.
Niagara Public Health is reporting its first confirmation of the virus in mosquitoes this year.
So far, no human cases have been reported.
The mosquitoes that tested positive were found in Lincoln.
However, all Niagara residents are being advised to take precautions.
They include using repellent containing DEET, and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors.
You're also asked to drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows.
And make sure your screens are in good condition.
