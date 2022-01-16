Niagara reports five new deaths, 6000 active COVID cases, and 99 in hospital for the virus

Niagara now has over 6000 active cases of COVID-19, but the actual number of cases is much higher given the strict limits on PCR testing.

289 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region today, sending the number of active cases to 6059.

Five additional deaths have been reported since Friday, putting the death toll at 457.

99 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, while 145 patients in total have tested positive.

494 Niagara Health staff members are currently isolating due to COVID-19 exposure.

Niagara has almost administered 1M vaccine doses (940,000) as 4261 were given on Saturday.