Niagara reports five new deaths, 6000 active COVID cases, and 99 in hospital for the virus
Niagara now has over 6000 active cases of COVID-19, but the actual number of cases is much higher given the strict limits on PCR testing.
289 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region today, sending the number of active cases to 6059.
Five additional deaths have been reported since Friday, putting the death toll at 457.
99 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, while 145 patients in total have tested positive.
494 Niagara Health staff members are currently isolating due to COVID-19 exposure.
Niagara has almost administered 1M vaccine doses (940,000) as 4261 were given on Saturday.
Kelly Blagdon - Sister of MISSING PERSON Katrina Blagdon, vanished on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines.Crime Stoppers of Niagara has made an urgent public appeal for the safe return of a St. Catharines woman who vanished on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines. The agency says there are few details in the case of Katrina "Trina" Blagdon, a 37 yr old retired Canadian military veteran. They are asking residents to follow police advice, and check security cameras or dashcams in the area where Blagdon was last seen. Blagdon was last seen at a take-out restaurant on Fourth Avenue West near First Street around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and there are reports of her walking in the vicinity of Martindale Road and Vansickle Road North a couple of hours later. Investigators are particularly asking those with surveillance cameras of any type to search images between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 6 p.m. on January 2. While at the take-out shop, Blagdon had been driving a lime green coloured Jeep which may have also been recorded on security cameras. "Crime Stoppers is making an urgent appeal for anyone with information to call Niagara Regional Police or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous." Blagdon is white, 5-feet, 4-inches, she has a slim build with dirty blonde hair and tattoos. Crime Stoppers of Niagara pays rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that end up solving cases.