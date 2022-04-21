Niagara reports highest number of COVID cases since April 7th

Niagara is reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

202 new COVID-19 cases today.

The last time numbers reached that high were on April 7th, when 231 infections were confirmed.

Health officials believe the true number of cases is at least ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are over 2000 active cases in the region.

There are 35 people being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals, six are in the ICU.