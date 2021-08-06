Niagara reports highest number of daily cases in over a month today

Niagara is reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since July 2nd.

11 new infections were reported today, following over a month of cases remaining under the 10-mark.

56 cases are considered active in the region.

Almost 1500 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

630,000 doses have been given out in Niagara, with 70% of residents with one dose and 61% with both.

Niagara Health is still reporting that it is not treating any COVID patients in hospital.