Niagara reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since Jan. 29th

Niagara seeing another day of higher than average COVID-19 infections.

82 new cases were reported today, marking the highest number we have seen since Jan. 29th.

No new deaths were announced.

There have been 262 variant cases of COVID detected in the region.

Six people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara.

Over 60,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered as a mass immunization clinic vaccinates residents 75+ in Grimsby this weekend.