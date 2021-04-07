Niagara reports highest number of daily COVID cases since mid-January

Niagara is reporting the highest number of daily cases of COVID since mid-January.

133 new infections are being reported today.

The last time it was that high was January 18th with 134 cases.

No new deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases now sits at 817.

92,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far, with a record 4000 doses delivered since the last update.

16 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus.