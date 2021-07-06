Niagara reports just 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting just 2 new cases of COVID-19 today. This is the lowest total since October 13, 2020.

No new deaths were reported today and the number of active cases has fallen to 106.

Seven people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.

492,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. Close to 67% of residents have received one dose, and 36% have received both doses.