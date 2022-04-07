Niagara reports massive jump in COVID-19 cases today

A major jump in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Niagara.

Niagara Public Health reporting 233 infections, compared to 111 cases reported yesterday.

Ontario's top doctor has said the true number of cases is about 10 times higher than the reported figure given limits on PCR testing.

30 people are being treated for the virus in hospital in Niagara, with five being cared for in the ICU.

Dr. Peter Juni says wastewater monitoring suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases of the virus each day -- a far cry from the 4,224 officially reported today due to limits on PCR testing.

Juni, the scientific director of the panel advising Ontario on COVID-19, says wearing masks indoors for another few weeks, whether they're mandated or not, will be key to battling a ``tidal wave'' of cases sweeping through the province.