Niagara reports one new COVID case for a second day in a row

Niagara is reporting a single COVID-19 case, for the second day in a row.

No new deaths were announced.

Three people remain in hospital, with one of those patients being cared for in the ICU.

617,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered, with 69.8% of residents with one dose, and 58.9% with both.

Ontario has recorded more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks.

The province says there are 218 new diagnoses today and three added deaths.

The last time the daily case count surpassed 200 was July 8th, with 210 cases.