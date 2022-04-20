Niagara reports one new COVID death, 150 new cases, and 43 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases today and one new death.

The death toll in the region now sits at 531.

In just one week, seven patients from the Niagara region, who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital, have died.

There are 1963 active cases in Niagara, however it's believed the true number of cases is ten times higher.

43 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with five being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health is asking people visiting its hospitals to show patience and kindness after seeing more 'disrespectful' behaviour lately as frustration grows as the sixth wave of the pandemic continues.