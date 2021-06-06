Niagara reports one new COVID death and 75 new cases over the weekend
One new COVID-19 related death was reported in Niagara over the weekend.
The local death toll now sits at 408.
75 new cases were reported over this weekend, compared to 72 new infections reported the weekend before.
The number of active cases now sits below 500 for the region.
There has been another case of the India variant confirmed in Niagara, and our acting Medical Officer of Health has said he believes that strain is most likely circulating in the region.
24 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Niagara, with 10 of those being cared for in the ICU.
60% of Niagara residents have received one dose of a vaccine, while 6% have received both doses.
