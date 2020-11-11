Niagara reports one new death and 28 cases of COVID Wednesday

28 new cases of COVID in Niagara today along with one new death.

There are 280 active cases along with 14 outbreaks.

Yesterday, Niagara marked a record daily high with 63 cases, but over 40 are from a flower farm outbreak in Jordan Station.

Ontario is seeing another all-time high number with 1426 new infections today.

Peel taking the top hotspot figure at 468 new cases, 384 in Toronto, 180 in York Region, 63 in Durham, and 62 in Hamilton.

More than 36,700 tests were done.