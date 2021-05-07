Niagara reports over 100 new cases Friday
Niagara is reporting 121 new COVID-19 cases today after numbers fell to 74 yesterday.
No new deaths were reported today.
With 181 resolved cases, there are just under 2000 active cases in the region.
59 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with 23 of those in the ICU.
195,000 people have received a vaccine in Niagara, with 38% of the region's population now inoculated with one dose of a vaccine.
