Niagara reports two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend; Ontario reports 260

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting a total of two new cases of COVID-19 for the weekend.

Both new cases were reported Saturday morning.

Currently, Niagara has 20 active cases of COVID-19, and two active outbreaks.

Provincially, Ontario reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Yesterday, the province reported 148 new cases.

