Niagara reports two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend; Ontario reports 260
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting a total of two new cases of COVID-19 for the weekend.
Both new cases were reported Saturday morning.
Currently, Niagara has 20 active cases of COVID-19, and two active outbreaks.
Provincially, Ontario reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Yesterday, the province reported 148 new cases.
To see the most up-to-date data from Ontario's Ministry of Health, click here.
To see the latest information from Niagara Region Public Health on COVID-19, click here.
