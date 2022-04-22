iHeartRadio
Niagara reports two new COVID-19 deaths

CKTB - NEWS

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting another two COVID-19 deaths today.

The death toll in the region now sits at 533.

Public health also reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19 and no new outbreaks.

Currently there are 24 outbreaks across Niagara

