Niagara reports two new COVID-19 deaths
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting another two COVID-19 deaths today.
The death toll in the region now sits at 533.
Public health also reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19 and no new outbreaks.
Currently there are 24 outbreaks across Niagara
