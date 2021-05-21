Niagara reports two new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Niagara.

The local death toll now sits at 405.

59 new cases were reported today, up from 34 cases reported yesterday.

There are 1100 active cases across the region.

244,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region so far. 47.8% of residents have now received one dose of the vaccine.

42 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with 22 of those in the ICU.