Niagara reports under 100 cases for 3rd day in a row, almost 40% of residents have received a shot

Niagara seems to be on a roll when it comes to reporting lower daily COVID-19 case counts.

For a third day in a row, public health is reporting less than 100 new cases.

75 new infections were reported today, and no new deaths have been announced.

There are 1700 active cases in the region.

202,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. That means 39% of Niagara residents have received one dose of the vaccine.

59 people are in hospital with the virus in Niagara, with 22 of those in the ICU.