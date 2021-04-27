Niagara resident dies in crash on QEW
A 46 year old Niagara resident has died in a fatal crash.
OPP officials say someone operating an excavator in a construction zone on the Toronto bound QEW at Nikola Tesla Boulevard hit an overhead road sign, causing the sign to collapse and hit a passing vehicle.
The driver from Niagara has been pronounced deceased.
The Toronto-bound lanes are closed from Nikola Tesla to North Shore for a police investigation and crash clean-up.
-
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Tim Goss (APR 26, 2021)Tim Goss - Owner of the Pet Food Outlet located at 824 Ontario Rd in Welland. We will be talking about life jackets and summer gear for your dogs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Ruth UnrauROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Ruth Unrau