Niagara resident dies in crash on QEW

A 46 year old Niagara resident has died in a fatal crash.

OPP officials say someone operating an excavator in a construction zone on the Toronto bound QEW at Nikola Tesla Boulevard hit an overhead road sign, causing the sign to collapse and hit a passing vehicle.

The driver from Niagara has been pronounced deceased.

The Toronto-bound lanes are closed from Nikola Tesla to North Shore for a police investigation and crash clean-up.