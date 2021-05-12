Niagara resident dies of COVID-19, but new infections down to 49 today

Another Niagara resident being treated for COVID-19 in hospital has died.

Niagara Health reports the patient died yesterday while being treated for the virus, bringing the region's death toll to 398.

"We are saddened to report the death of a patient on Tuesday, May 11. The patient was a resident of Niagara and was being treated by Niagara Health for COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to the patient’s loved ones at this difficult time."

The number of new cases reported today is down once again.

49 new infections have been detected bringing the number of active cases to 1565.

57 people are in Niagara's hospitals being treated for the virus, while 22 of those are in the ICU.

208,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.