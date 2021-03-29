Niagara residents 70+ can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments this morning

People in Niagara 70 or older will be able to start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments this morning.

Starting at 8 a.m. people in the new age category can schedule an appointment to get a shot using the website or phone hotline (1-888-999-6488).

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the move is being made ahead of schedule thanks to 'careful planning of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout.'

The province reports over thee-quarters of Ontario residents 80 or older have received at least one dose as of Saturday and over a third of residents between 75 - 79 have also received their first shot.

Originally, people 70+ would have been able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting May 1st.

The change will not be in effect in all areas of the province - only 11 Health Units were chosen: