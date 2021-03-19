Niagara residents 75+ may get call from family doctor to book vaccine appointment

Niagara Health is teaming up with family doctors to vaccinate people 75 years of age and older against COVID-19.

Over the next several days only, Niagara Health is working with doctors to directly schedule residents 75 years of age and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

These vaccinations will take place at the hospital’s clinic at Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines.

Individuals in this age group are being contacted directly to book their appointments with the clinic.

This is a short-term measure over the next several days, until this age group is eligible to book their own appointments directly using the province’s booking system on Monday.