Niagara residents asked to stay away from creeks and rivers with lots of rain in forecast

Residents are being asked to stay away from waterways as the rain continues to fall today.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says rain and flowing water over saturated ground can cause significant runoff to be directed into local ditches, watercourses, and storm sewer systems.

Officials say water levels are above average but remain well below critical flood levels, however the added precipitation in Niagara's creeks and rivers will likely result in flooding in low-lying areas.

Major flooding of watercourses is not anticipated at this time, but residents are urged to stay away from creeks and rivers due to slippery slopes, unstable ice and elevated water levels.

Up to 35 mm of rain is possible in Niagara today before it ends later tonight.

