Niagara residents can help Habitat for Humanity again by ordering dinner

'Home for Dinner' is back for its third year in Niagara supporting Habitat For Humanity.

For the month of April, local restaurants have created special offers to raise funds for the charity, which builds affordable homes for local families.

“Meridian is proud to partner with Habitat Niagara on its Home for Dinner community fundraiser for the third year in a row,” said Greg Bartman, Commercial Relationship Manager, Meridian. “Not only does Home for Dinner directly lead to much needed additional funding for affordable housing within Niagara, but it also encourages the public to support local small businesses who have graciously volunteered to be a part of this initiative.”

Since 2021, Home for Dinner raised over $50,000 for Habitat Niagara’s home building program and generated close to $500,000 for local restaurants.

“Meridian has been instrumental in supporting Habitat Niagara and we are thrilled they are Home for Dinner’s presenting partner this year,” said Emily O’Connor, Manager, Resource Development, Habitat Niagara. “Our partnership emphasises our desire to build stronger, more resilient communities and Home for Dinner does just that; by supporting local restaurants, you’re supporting Habitat for Humanity. It’s a win-win-win initiative.”

Visit homefordinner.ca to find a list of participating food partners during the month of April.