Niagara residents can put extra holiday trash at the curb without garbage tags

If you have a little extra trash on your hands from the holidays, you will be able to put out two extra bags of garbage without tags on your regular collection day.

Residents in Fort Erie, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Pelham, St. Catharines, Thorold, Wainfleet, and West Lincoln can put out the extra containers of garbage from today until January 2nd.

People in Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, and Welland can do the same between January 4th and January 8th.

Christmas tree collection doesn't start until January 11th, so hold on to those for now.