Niagara residents celebrating big lottery wins

Three people in Niagara are celebrating big lottery wins.

Drew Campbell, a 73 year old automotive worker from Fonthill, won the $326,571 OLG Lightning Lotto Jackpot on March 29th.

While picking up his prize he admitted he didn't realize he had won right away. "The clerk at the store told me I won the jackpot!"

He plans to use the money to pay some bills and plan some bird watching trips in the future.

Elsewhere, a group of five people are splitting a $100,000 prize after matching six of the seven ENCORE numbers in the February 9th Lotto Max draw.

The group includes Nicholas McGill-Finelli and Russell Burton of Welland as well as Andrew Jackson of Dundas, Jorge Bonnardel of Thornton, and Martin Pena of Etobicoke.

The group works in construction together and started playing about a year ago with each group member contributing a meaningful number.

They also pick up an extra $2 from the ENCORE section.

McGill-Finelli plans on paying some bills and spoiling his children with his share of the winnings.