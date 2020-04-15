Niagara residents donate 22,000 masks and $57,000 to help war on COVID

Niagara Health Foundation is thanking the Niagara Industrial Association for a $110,000 donation.

The donation will be used to buy a ventilator and other medical equipment for Niagara Health to use during the pandemic.

CEO of the foundation Roger Ali says 22,000 masks have also been donated by residents.

$57,000 has also been made in personal donations by residents over the last 3 weeks.

He says it has been extremely heartwarming to see the donations come in.

Ali says they are still looking for mask donations, with a priority on surgical masks.

He says they have enough gloves at this point.

Ali is also encouraging residents to give financial donations, of any amount, to purchase additional hospital beds, and other equipment.

