Niagara residents embrace green bins since garbage pick-up went bi-weekly

Have you changed your garbage habits since Niagara changed to bi-weekly pickup?

If you haven't, a lot of others have, with Green Bin use up 34% since the switch.

Last October, Niagara moved to every-other-week garbage collection for residents and businesses while continuing to provide weekly collection of Green Bin, Blue Box and Grey Box materials.

Based on early results, Niagara residents are responding well as Green Bin tonnage is up more than 34 per cent and garbage tonnage is down almost 16 per cent.

Recycling tonnages have also increased by almost 12 per cent since the new collection changes came into place.

Catherine Habermebl, Director of Waste Management said, “We would like to recognize and thank Niagara residents and businesses for their enthusiastic participation. The increase in Green Bin usage and recycling materials is a direct result of their efforts. Our team intends to continue to seek ways to build on these early results and provide residents with the information they need to continue to Box It. Bin It. Sort It.”