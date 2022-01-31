Niagara residents encouraged to eat pancakes tomorrow in spirit of Toque Tuesday

Tomorrow marks Toque Tuesday for Raising the Roof.

You can buy a toque online this year to support ending homelessness in Niagara.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, Community Care's Betty-Lou Souter and Housing Program and Services Manager Karrie Porter will kick off the day at Sunset Grill with a live online broadcast starting at 7:45 a.m.

Souter says while the event used to be held with a large in-person pancake breakfast, this year the event will be a smaller event due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We are having a virtual pancake breakfast. We will be a Sunset Grill having a conversation about homelessness and what people can do to help us. We are encouraging everyone to have pancakes at home for breakfast Tuesday. It's not pancake Tuesday as we know it, but it's still a special day."

Click here to buy a toque or mask.