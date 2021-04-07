Niagara residents express frustration, disappointment as COVID-19 vaccine clinics quickly fill up

Some Niagara residents are voicing their disappointment after COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots quickly filled up.

People 60 and older rushed to claim an appointment time this morning as the provincial booking system opened up to the age range.

However, users are reporting waiting 40 minutes or more only to find all the time slots are gone.

Niagara Region Public Health has acknowledged the frustration in the past, explaining they only schedule COVID-19 clinics when vaccine supplies are secured to avoid disappointment and confusion if they had to reschedule appointments due to a lack of vaccine.

Regional officials say time slots in previously scheduled clinics may be limited as the booking system opens to new age groups, sometimes with short notice.