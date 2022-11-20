Niagara residents keeping an eye out for signs of meteorite after show in the sky

Residents of Niagara are being asked to keep their eyes open for any signs of a meteorite.

The fireball, which was about a metre in size, was spotted early Saturday morning over the GTA and in Niagara.

The European Space Agency confirmed the news, saying it was the sixth object to be detected in space before it struck Earth.

"A <1m object has struck??in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe #fireball. For just the 6th time, global #asteroid warning systems saw it pre impact, alerting #PlanetaryDefence experts where & when. 'Only' 6x, but this capability is rapidly improving."

One expert speaking to the New York Times said that there is a chance the meteorites survived, and they may be 'recoverable' near Grimsby, and St. Catharines.

Residents who didn't see the show in the sky, heard it, with many reporting a loud 'boom' overnight.